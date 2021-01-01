Purple Unicorn 3.5G Indica Flower
by CRU CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Spicy & Berry Fruity, Floral & Skunky SENSATION Creative Happy Haze Relaxed Mind & Body WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Purple Unicorn
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.