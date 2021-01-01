 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Unicorn 3.5G Indica Flower
Hybrid

Purple Unicorn 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Spicy & Berry Fruity, Floral & Skunky SENSATION Creative Happy Haze Relaxed Mind & Body WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Purple Unicorn
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.

