  Remedy Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (FSO) 1ml

Remedy Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (FSO) 1ml

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Remedy Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (FSO) 1ml
CRU Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Remedy Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil (FSO) 1ml

The first thing you will notice about Full Spectrum Oil is that it's darker than most. It's because it concentrates hundreds of chemical compounds found in cannabis, not just THC. It includes chlorophyll, omega fatty acids, lipids, and flavonoids. All of these compounds work together to help the absorption and effectiveness of our Full Spectrum Oil. It comes packaged with a versatile Twispenser Applicator for clean and easy dispensing. It is available in high THC as well as Low TCH/High CBD ratios.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.