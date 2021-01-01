 Loading…

Hybrid

Runtz 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Runtz 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Runtz 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Citrus & Berries Sugary Sweet Candy SENSATION Uplifted Euphoria Deep Body Calm WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Runtz

Runtz
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Myrcene

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

