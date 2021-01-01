Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE & SCENT Floral & Earthy Pungent Skunk & Citrus SENSATION Cerebral Stimulation Relaxing Body High WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.
Be the first to review this product.