Sativa

Skunk Dawg (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Skunk Dawg (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Floral & Earthy Pungent Skunk & Citrus SENSATION Cerebral Stimulation Relaxing Body High WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Skunk Dawg

Skunk Dawg

Skunk Dawg is a sativa-dominant cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg that elevates the mood with a sweet and sour aroma. Its effects are long-lasting but clear-headed, making Skunk Dawg a popular choice for use throughout the day. This sativa may be all you need to give your appetite an edge or to help you stay productive and focused.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.