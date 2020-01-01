CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Sweet Berry Spicy Earthy Herb SENSATION Uplifting Happiness Potent Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.