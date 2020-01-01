 Loading…
  Snow Cap (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Snow Cap (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

TASTE + SCENT Citrus, Lemon, Menthol, Pine, Sweet Citrus, Earthy, Mint SENSATION Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy, Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this strain

Another West Coast strain that has developed quite a legacy for itself, Snowcap is a potent sativa with a nice lemony scent with a hint of menthol. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and a case of the giggles. Believed to be a hybrid of Humbolt Snow and an unknown Haze, the poorly documented genetic history leaves some mystery surrounding Snowcap. One thing consumers will agree on is the all-around flavor and potency of this robust strain.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.