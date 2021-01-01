 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snow Cap 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Snow Cap 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Snow Cap 3.5G Hybrid Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Snow Cap 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Lemon & Menthol Fruity SENSATION The Giggles Creativity & Happiness WHEN TO USE Anytime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review