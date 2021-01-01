Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
TASTE + SCENT Citrus, Lemon, Menthol, Pine, Sweet Citrus, Earthy, Mint SENSATION Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy, Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID
Snowcap is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression.
