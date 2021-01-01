 Loading…

  5. Snowcap (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

Snowcap (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus, Lemon, Menthol, Pine, Sweet Citrus, Earthy, Mint SENSATION Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Giggly, Happy, Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Snowcap

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Snowcap is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression

