 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sour Lemon & Pine Pungent Citrus & Diesel SENSATION Relaxed Happy Uplifted Euphoric WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 grams)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review