Hybrid

Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Berry Tropical Strawberry SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Relaxing Sleepiness WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.