Strawberry Cheesecake 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Fruity Hints of Berries & Cream SENSATION Relaxing Body High Euphoric Happiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About this brand

CRU Cannabis