  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Strawberry Kush (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Hybrid

Strawberry Kush (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Strawberry, Herbal, Sweet Earthy, Kush, Strawberry SENSATION Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifted WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Strawberry Kush

Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

