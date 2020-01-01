SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Balance your mind and body. Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows. TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Sweet Hint of Strawberry SENSATION Uplifting Relaxation Soothing Calmness WHEN TO USE Anytime CBD/THC .3ml Disposable Vape Pen
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.