Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Berry, Candy, Fruity, Sweet & Tropical Citrus, Herbal & Sour SENSATION Creative, Euphoric Happy, Uplifted Relaxing, Sleepy WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, Strawberry Sorbet may please any fruit strain lover, while offering a euphoric high that may pick you up and put you on a cloud of bliss. This strain inherits a sweet candy flavor from parent strain Heirloom Swiss Strawberry, and is extra frosty with trichomes and smooth thanks to its other parent, Sorbet. Give Strawberry Sorbet a try to watch your daily stresses fade away.