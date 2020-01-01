 Loading…
  5. Strawberry Sorbet (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Hybrid

Strawberry Sorbet (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Sorbet (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Berry, Candy, Fruity, Sweet & Tropical Citrus, Herbal & Sour SENSATION Creative, Euphoric Happy, Uplifted Relaxing, Sleepy WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Strawberry Sorbet

Bred by DNA genetics for their sorbet lineup, Strawberry Sorbet may please any fruit strain lover, while offering a euphoric high that may pick you up and put you on a cloud of bliss. This strain inherits a sweet candy flavor from parent strain Heirloom Swiss Strawberry, and is extra frosty with trichomes and smooth thanks to its other parent, Sorbet. Give Strawberry Sorbet a try to watch your daily stresses fade away.

 

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.