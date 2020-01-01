Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Sugary Sweet & Tropical Earthy & Fruity SENSATION Heavy Head Buzz Uplifting Energy WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA Flower
Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.