  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sugar Plum GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower

Sugar Plum GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sugar Plum GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sugar Plum GRAND CRU 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sugary Sweet & Tropical Earthy & Fruity SENSATION Heavy Head Buzz Uplifting Energy WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA Flower

About this strain

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.