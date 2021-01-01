Sugar Plum: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
by CRU Cannabis
About this product
For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC! Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Sugar Plum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.
