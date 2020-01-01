 Loading…
  Superman OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Superman OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Superman OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Pine, Sweet & Woody Skunky Scent SENSATION Euphoric, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Superman OG

Superman OG

Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG's potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We've sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.