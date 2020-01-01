 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower

Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sweet Jane 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Sweetness Intensely Fruity SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Energizing Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane is a sweet-flavored sativa strain that provides an uplifting burst of cerebral energy ideal for daytime use. A selected cut of the famous Island Sweet Skunk, Sweet Jane carries an intense fruity aroma with notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mangos. Colorful calyxes spiral from the buds, woven in fiery hairs and powdered in a sugary coat of crystal resin. With an average THC content of 20% and a subtle CBD profile, Sweet Jane delivers nuanced effects perfect for both relaxing and getting things done.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis