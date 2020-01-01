CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Tropical Sweetness Intensely Fruity SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Energizing Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Sweet Jane is a sweet-flavored sativa strain that provides an uplifting burst of cerebral energy ideal for daytime use. A selected cut of the famous Island Sweet Skunk, Sweet Jane carries an intense fruity aroma with notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mangos. Colorful calyxes spiral from the buds, woven in fiery hairs and powdered in a sugary coat of crystal resin. With an average THC content of 20% and a subtle CBD profile, Sweet Jane delivers nuanced effects perfect for both relaxing and getting things done.