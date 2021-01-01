 Loading…

Indica

Triangle Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Triangle Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Triangle Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Tropical Highlights, Hint of Pineapple & Fuel SENSATION Creativity & Focus, Uplifting WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

