Triangle Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower
by CRU Cannabis
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Herbal & Menthol Dank, Earthy, Fuel SENSATION Energizing, Euphoria Uplifted, Focused & Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 grams)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Triangle Mints
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.
