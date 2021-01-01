 Loading…

Hybrid

Triangle Mints 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Herbal & Menthol Dank, Earthy, Fuel SENSATION Energizing, Euphoria Uplifted, Focused & Relaxed WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 grams)

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.

