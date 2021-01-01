 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tropicana cookies (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Tropicana cookies (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Tropicana cookies (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Citrus, Berry & Pine Hints SENSATION Cerebral Euphoria, Sociable & Uplifting WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

