Indica

Vanilla Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Vanilla Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus, Creamy, Lavender, Vanilla Floral, Sweet SENSATION Euphoric & Happy Relaxing & Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.