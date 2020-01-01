SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
Balance your mind and body. Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows. TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Sweet Hints of Pine & Sage SENSATION Peaceful Happiness Relaxed Body High WHEN TO USE Anytime CBD/THC .3ml Disposable Vape Pen
Whitewalker OG (not to be confused with White Walker Kush) by Gold Coast Collection is an indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes, Whitewalker OG wears its potency like a crown. Not surprisingly, this Los Angeles native earned first place in the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and is cherished to this day for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness. Its heavy resin production is treasured by extract artists, and commercial growers will appreciate the high yields offered by this OG phenotype.