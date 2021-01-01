 Loading…

  5. XXX OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

XXX OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Peppery Damp Earth, Pine, Sharp Citrus SENSATION Tingling Relaxation Possible Sedation / Couch-lock WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

XXX OG

XXX OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

