Za Za GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Lemon Zest & Diesel Fuel Sour Gas & Chemical Funk SENSATION Relaxing Full Body Buzz Munchies & Sleepiness WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA 3.5G Eighth Indica Flower

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

ZaZa

ZaZa is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of ZaZa. If you've smoked this strain before, share your experience by leaving a review.

