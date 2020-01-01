 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Zookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Vanilla & Nutty Hint of Chocolate SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Cerebral Invigoration WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRD FLOWER

About this strain

Zookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.