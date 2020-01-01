 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Zour Patch Kids 3.5G Sativa Flower

Zour Patch Kids 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Zour Patch Kids 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Zour Patch Kids 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Citrus Highlights Hints of Berry & Vanilla SENSATION Energizing & Uplifting Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

About this strain

SPK

SPK

SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

About this brand

CRU Cannabis