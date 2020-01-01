 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
AC/DC Distillate Syringe

by Crystal Clear

About this product

THE PUREST FORM OF CANNABIS, OUR CRYSTAL CLEAR DISTILLATES PROVIDE FULLY ACTIVATED THC AND CBD IN A CLEAN, CONSISTENT & POTENT PRODUCT. THE POSSIBILITIES WITH DISTILLATES ARE NEARLY ENDLESS, MAKING THIS CONVENIENT AND DISCREET OPTION ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING PRODUCT TYPES ON THE MARKET.

About this strain

ACDC

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.