Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
THE PUREST FORM OF CANNABIS, OUR CRYSTAL CLEAR DISTILLATES PROVIDE FULLY ACTIVATED THC AND CBD IN A CLEAN, CONSISTENT & POTENT PRODUCT. THE POSSIBILITIES WITH DISTILLATES ARE NEARLY ENDLESS, MAKING THIS CONVENIENT AND DISCREET OPTION ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING PRODUCT TYPES ON THE MARKET.
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.