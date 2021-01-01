 Loading…

Gusherz 1:1 Hybrid Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Crystal Clear

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

