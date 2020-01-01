 Loading…
  5. Kimbo Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Kimbo Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear Concentrates Cartridges Kimbo Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

About this brand

Crystal Clear Logo
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.