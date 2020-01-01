 Loading…
  Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Crystal Clear

Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.