OG Diesel Kush Cartridge 1g
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this brand
Crystal Clear
About this strain
OG Diesel Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Diesel Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain with frosty dark green buds. It has a THC content of up to 19.5% and CBD levels of up to 0.36%.
