Hybrid

OG Diesel Kush Cartridge 1g

by Crystal Clear

OG Diesel Kush Cartridge 1g

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.

About this strain

OG Diesel Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Diesel Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain with frosty dark green buds. It has a THC content of up to 19.5% and CBD levels of up to 0.36%.

