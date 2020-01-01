Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
THE PUREST FORM OF CANNABIS, OUR CRYSTAL CLEAR DISTILLATES PROVIDE FULLY ACTIVATED THC AND CBD IN A CLEAN, CONSISTENT & POTENT PRODUCT. THE POSSIBILITIES WITH DISTILLATES ARE NEARLY ENDLESS, MAKING THIS CONVENIENT AND DISCREET OPTION ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING PRODUCT TYPES ON THE MARKET.
Be the first to review this product.
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.