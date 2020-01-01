Pink Cookies All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis SolutionsWrite a review
About this product
Pink Cookies All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g by Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pink Cookies
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.