Pure Afghan Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear Concentrates Cartridges Pure Afghan Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Pure Afghan

Pure Afghan

The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.

 

 

 

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.