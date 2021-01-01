Purple Dream Cartridge 1g
by Crystal ClearWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this brand
Crystal Clear
About this strain
Purple Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.