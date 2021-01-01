 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

by Crystal Clear

Purple Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.

