Purple Trainwreck Cartridge 1g
by Crystal ClearWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this brand
Crystal Clear
About this strain
Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.