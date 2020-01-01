 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sugar Cookie All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g

Sugar Cookie All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g

by Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Write a review
Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Concentrates Cartridges Sugar Cookie All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g

About this product

Sugar Cookie All-In-One Disposable Pen 0.5g by Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Sugar Cookie is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. You might think this hybrid belongs in the same family as the famed Girl Scout Cookies, but its genetics say otherwise. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.

About this brand

Crystal Clear By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Logo