Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Distillate Applicator 1g

by Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear Concentrates Solvent Super Lemon Haze Distillate Applicator 1g

About this product

The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

