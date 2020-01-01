 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Yoda OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Crystal Clear

About this product

THE PUREST FORM OF CANNABIS, OUR CRYSTAL CLEAR DISTILLATES PROVIDE FULLY ACTIVATED THC AND CBD IN A CLEAN, CONSISTENT & POTENT PRODUCT. THE POSSIBILITIES WITH DISTILLATES ARE NEARLY ENDLESS, MAKING THIS CONVENIENT AND DISCREET OPTION ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING PRODUCT TYPES ON THE MARKET.

About this strain

Yoda OG

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

About this brand

Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.