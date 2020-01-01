Orange Sherbet Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce 1g
About this strain
Orange Sherbert
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.