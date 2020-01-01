 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cheesequake Shatter

by Culta

Cheesequake Shatter

Cheesequake Shatter by Culta

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!