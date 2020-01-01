 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Durban Poison Cartridge

by Culta

Cannabinoids

THC
85.4%
CBD
0.0%
About this product

Durban Poison Cartridge by Culta

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!