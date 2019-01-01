About this product
Locomotion Shatter 1g by Culta
About this strain
Locomotion
Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.
About this brand
Culta
Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!