 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangie Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Tangie Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Culta

Write a review
Culta Concentrates Cartridges Tangie Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
65.7%
CBD
0.0%
$60.00

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Culta Logo
Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!