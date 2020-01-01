 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Wedding Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Culta

Culta Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
87.5%
CBD
0.8%
$90.00

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!