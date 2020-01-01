 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Blue Gelato #41 Live Resin 0.5g
Blue Gelato #41 Live Resin 0.5g

by Cultivate

Cultivate Concentrates Solvent Blue Gelato #41 Live Resin 0.5g

Bred by Barneys Farm, Blue Gelato is a deliciously sweet strain that crosses DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss.

About this strain

Blue Gelato

Blue Gelato

